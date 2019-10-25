Market News
October 25, 2019 / 3:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 nears record on U.S.-China trade report

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 inched closer to a record high on Friday after a CNBC report that the United States and China were close to finalizing some sections of a trade agreement after a phone call between top negotiators.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 188.84 points, or 0.70%, at 26,994.37, the S&P 500 was up 14.36 points, or 0.48%, at 3,024.65. The Nasdaq Composite was up 51.52 points, or 0.63%, at 8,237.32. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
