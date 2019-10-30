US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 notches record closing high after Fed rate cut

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record for the second time in three sessions, after a policy statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve that cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.83 points, or 0.43%, to 27,188.25, the S&P 500 gained 10.04 points, or 0.33%, to 3,046.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.12 points, or 0.33%, to 8,303.98. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)