Market News
April 12, 2016 / 8:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 notches record closing high after Fed rate cut

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record for the second time in three sessions, after a policy statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve that cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.83 points, or 0.43%, to 27,188.25, the S&P 500 gained 10.04 points, or 0.33%, to 3,046.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.12 points, or 0.33%, to 8,303.98. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below