April 4, 2019 / 8:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 nudges up toward six-month high, tech drags

April 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 stock index edged higher on Thursday, nearing six-month highs, with losses in technology stocks countered by gains in Boeing Co and Facebook Inc as investors waited for more clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.5 points, or 0.64%, to 26,384.63, the S&P 500 gained 6.01 points, or 0.21%, to 2,879.41, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.77 points, or 0.05%, to 7,891.78. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Leslie Adler)

