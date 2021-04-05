US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high after strong jobs data

April 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Monday, supported by strong jobs data, while investors awaited the services sector report with signals that 2021 could see the best annual economic growth in nearly four decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.2 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 33222.38. The S&P 500 rose 14.6 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 4034.44, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 114.8 points, or 0.85%, to 13594.899 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)