US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat as JPMorgan results weigh

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Tuesday, as an early boost from hopes of more Chinese stimulus for the slowing economy faded following poor results from JPMorgan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 23,914.11. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.49 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,585.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.48 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,931.39 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)