Market News
September 4, 2020 / 1:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 rises after open as unemployment dips below 10%

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose shortly after the opening bell on Friday after a brutal selloff in the previous session as data showed U.S. unemployment rate dropped more than expected in August.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.46 points, or 0.04%, at 3,453.60, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.32 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 28,341.05.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.86 points, or 0.54%, to 11,396.24 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
