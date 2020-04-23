US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 slips as Gilead weighs

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting earlier optimism the impact of the virus on the labor market was nearing an end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.44 points, or 0.17%, to 23,515.26, the S&P 500 lost 1.51 points, or 0.05%, to 2,797.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01%, to 8,494.75. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)