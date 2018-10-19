FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 slips as interest rate, trade concerns weigh

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 stock index slipped on Friday as strong earnings from Procter & Gamble Co were offset by ongoing concerns about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions denting U.S. economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.89 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,444.34, the S&P 500 lost 1 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,767.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.11 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,449.03. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by James Dalgleish)

