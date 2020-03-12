Market News
March 12, 2020 / 1:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 tumbles 7%, triggers 15-minute trading halt

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Trading on Wall Street’s three main indexes was halted moments after the opening bell on Thursday as the S&P 500 slipped 7%, setting off an automatic 15-minute cutout, for the second time this week.

At 9:35 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,696.31 points, or 7.20%, at 21,856.91, the S&P 500 was down 192.33 points, or 7.02%, at 2,549.05 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 558.80 points, or 7.03%, at 7,393.25. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below