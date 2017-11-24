FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P and Nasdaq hit records highs
Sections
Featured
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Black Friday
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2017 / 2:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P and Nasdaq hit records highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit record highs at the open on Friday, a day after the Thanksgiving holiday, climbing with oil prices and with retail stocks in focus as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 23,554.51. The S&P 500 gained 4.53 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,601.61. The Nasdaq added 9.19 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,876.55. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.