US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P and Nasdaq hit records highs

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit record highs at the open on Friday, a day after the Thanksgiving holiday, climbing with oil prices and with retail stocks in focus as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 23,554.51. The S&P 500 gained 4.53 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,601.61. The Nasdaq added 9.19 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,876.55. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)