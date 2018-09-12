FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow edge up on trade optimism; Apple sinks Nasdaq

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday after news of a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks, while the Nasdaq fell following a decline in Apple Inc shares as the company unveiled larger iPhones but made just minor changes to its offerings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,998.92, the S&P 500 gained 1.02 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,888.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,954.23. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

