Market News
February 18, 2016

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow eke out gains after U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials closed slightly higher on Friday as investors digested a mixed U.S. jobs report and bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month while China’s stimulus plan helped ease some concerns around global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.31 points, or 0.26%, to 26,797.46, the S&P 500 gained 2.72 points, or 0.09%, to 2,978.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.75 points, or 0.17%, to 8,103.07. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Chris Reese)

