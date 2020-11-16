S&P, Dow futures rise as Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effective

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday after Moderna Inc MRNA.O said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19, a week after Pfizer Inc PFE.N reported positive results from its own late-stage trial.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 488 points, or 1.66%, and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 39.5 points, or 1.1%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 erased early gains to trade down 5.5 points, or 0.05%.