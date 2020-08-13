Market News
August 13, 2020 / 12:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow futures turn positive after jobless claims slip below 1 million

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow index turned positive on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time since March.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.08% and Dow e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.06%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 56.75 points, or 0.51%.

Moments before the data, S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.11% and Dow e-minis were down 41 points, or 0.15%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.5 points, or 0.27%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below