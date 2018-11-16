US STOCKS SNAPSHOT- S&P, Dow gain; Nasdaq dragged down by Nvidia, Facebook

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials rose on Friday after President Donald Trump said the United States may not have to impose further tariffs on Chinese goods, but declines in shares of Nvidia Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc helped to drag down the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.95 points, or 0.49 percent, to 25,413.22, the S&P 500 gained 5.94 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,736.14, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.16 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,247.87. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Leslie Adler)