US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open at record highs
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
September 18, 2017 / 1:34 PM / a month ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Dow opened at record highs on Monday as appetite for riskier assets improved on easing tensions on the Korean peninsula and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting that could unveil plans to trim its bloated balance sheet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.47 points, or 0.23 percent, to 22,319.81. The S&P 500 gained 3.3 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,503.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,461.06. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
