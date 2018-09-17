US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open flat, Nasdaq drops

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened flat on Monday, while the Nasdaq dipped as shares of Apple and chipmakers fell on fears that President Trump will make good on threats to set new tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.01 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 26,151.66.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,903.83. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.83 points, or 0.22 percent, to 7,992.21 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)