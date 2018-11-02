Market News
November 2, 2018 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open higher on trade optimism; Apple hits Nasdaq

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose at open on Friday, on hopes the United States and China would begin efforts to resolve their trade dispute, but a fall in Apple Inc shares pressured the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.86 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 25,443.60.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.08 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,745.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.04 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,424.02 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.