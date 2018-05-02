FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open lower ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - The S&P and Dow opened slightly lower on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on monetary policy, while Apple’s 3.6 percent jump after results helped small gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.42 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 24,097.63. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,654.24. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.74 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,138.45 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

