US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open lower on jitters over Trump's China response

May 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes opened lower on Friday as investors braced for a U.S. response to China’s national security law on Hong Kong, threatening to take the shine off another month of strong gains for the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.49 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 25,324.15, and the S&P 500 opened lower by 4.56 points, or 0.15%, at 3,025.17.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.36 points, or 0.14%, to 9,382.35 at the opening bell.