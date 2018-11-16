US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow rise after Trump comments on trade

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow gained on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States may not need to impose further tariffs on Chinese imports as the world’s two largest economies continue to work on an agreement to eliminate trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.44 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,460.71, the S&P 500 gained 9.66 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,739.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.01 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,250.03. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)