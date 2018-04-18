US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P edges higher on energy, industrials but Dow slips

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Dow ended lower after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with weakness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.63 points, or 0.16 percent, to 24,748, the S&P 500 gained 2.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,708.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.14 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,295.24. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)