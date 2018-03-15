US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends slightly lower after choppy session

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Thursday in choppy trade as strong jobs and manufacturing data was balanced by a report that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.61 points, or 0.47 percent, to 24,873.73, the S&P 500 lost 2.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,747.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,481.74. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)