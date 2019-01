Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with technology shares dipping ahead of Apple’s quarterly report while a rebound in 3M and other industrials elevated the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.74 points, or 0.21 percent, to 24,579.96, the S&P 500 lost 3.85 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,640 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.40 points, or 0.81 percent, to 7,028.29. (Reporting By Noel Randewich)