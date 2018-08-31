FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 31, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P flat, Dow dips as U.S., Canada end trade talks

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended flat while the Dow edged down and the Nasdaq closed higher in light trading on Friday as trade talks between Canada and the United States concluded without resolution ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

According to the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.1 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,964.82, the S&P 500 gained 0.39 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,901.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.17 points, or 0.26 percent, to 8,109.54. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.