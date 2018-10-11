FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P futures turn positive after tame CPI data

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq index futures reversed losses to turn positive on Thursday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in September, as underlying inflation pressures appeared to cool slightly.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.17 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.15 percent.

At 8:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 110 points, or 0.43 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 22.75 points, or 0.32 percent. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

