August 21, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P hits record, equals longest bull-run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 hit an all-time intraday high on Tuesday, the same day it equaled its longest-ever bull-market run, as U.S. stocks rose on encouraging earnings reports and hopes that the United States and China could resolve their tariff dispute.

The index rose as much as 0.56 percent to a record high of 2,873.02 points, topping its previous record high of 2,872.87 on Jan. 26.

The index’s bull-market run is now 3,452 days old and on Wednesday will be the longest such streak in history, at least for some market watchers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 128.98 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,887.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 75.26 points, or 0.96 percent, to 7,896.27. (Reporting by Savio D’Souza in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

