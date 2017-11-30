FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P hits record high close amid optimism over tax overhaul
November 30, 2017 / 9:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Thursday and the Dow broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time as investor bet that U.S. Republicans would pass a U.S. tax overhaul.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.53 points, or 1.38 percent, to 24,272.21, the S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,647.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.63 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,873.97. (By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
