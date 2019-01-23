US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq dip as financials, healthcare weigh

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed course to dip slightly on Wednesday due to losses in healthcare and financial sectors, while the Dow stayed afloat on positive earnings reports from IBM, United Technologies and Procter & Gamble.

At 11:26 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39.81 points, or 0.16 percent, at 24,444.29, the S&P 500 was down 4.14 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,628.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 15.40 points, or 0.22 percent, at 7,004.96. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)