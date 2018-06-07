FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 7, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq drop as tech rally ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The S&P and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, as the technology sector snapped a rally and investors turned to safer bets while keeping an eye on global trade tensions and awaiting next week’s U.S. and European central bank meetings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 25,241.2, the S&P 500 lost 1.98 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,770.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,635.07. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.