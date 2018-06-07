US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq drop as tech rally ends

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The S&P and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, as the technology sector snapped a rally and investors turned to safer bets while keeping an eye on global trade tensions and awaiting next week’s U.S. and European central bank meetings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 25,241.2, the S&P 500 lost 1.98 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,770.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,635.07. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew and Leslie Adler)