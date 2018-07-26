FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 26, 2018 / 8:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq fall as Facebook plummets; Dow up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - A plunge in Facebook Inc’s shares pushed the Nasdaq down more than 1 percent on Thursday, the index’s biggest one-day drop in a month, but industrial stocks rose after the United States and the European Union said they would negotiate on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to 25,528.49, the S&P 500 lost 8.6 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,837.47, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 80.05 points, or 1.01 percent, to 7,852.19. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.