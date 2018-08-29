US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on trade optimism; tech climbs

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs for the fourth straight session as technology companies pushed indexes higher and promising trade negotiations stoked investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to 26,124.91, the S&P 500 gained 16.52 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,914.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 79.65 points, or 0.99 percent, to 8,109.69. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)