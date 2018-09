NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounding to snap a four-day losing streak, although a drop in Apple Inc kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to 25,857.41, the S&P 500 gained 5.51 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,877.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.62 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,924.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)