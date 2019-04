NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq registered record closing highs after a broad-based rally on Tuesday as a clutch of better-than-expected earnings reports eased concerns about a slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.41 points, or 0.55%, to 26,656.46, the S&P 500 gained 25.69 points, or 0.88%, to 2,933.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.56 points, or 1.32%, to 8,120.82.