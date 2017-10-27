FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq up on strong tech earnings, GDP data
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
October 27, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq up on strong tech earnings, GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The S&P and the Nasdaq opened higher on Friday as strong earnings from technology giants and a better-than-expected quarterly GDP growth lifted investor sentiment. The Dow was little changed, weighed down by Chevron.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.2 points, or 0.11 percent, to 23,375.66. The S&P 500 gained 8.13 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,568.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 75.03 points, or 1.14 percent, to 6,631.80.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur

