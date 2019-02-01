US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P opens flat, Dow higher after jobs data; Amazon weighs

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial index opened slightly higher on Friday while the S&P 500 was flat after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data reassured investors worried about a slowdown, but losses in Amazon kept gains in check and weighed down Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.64 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 25,025.31.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.78 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,702.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.37 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,256.37 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)