June 7, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P opens flat, Dow slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Thursday after four days of gains, with a poor financial report from J.M. Smucker pulling down packaged food makers and countering a boost for technology firms from the lifting of a ban on China’s ZTE Corp.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.75 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 25,192.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.49 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,774.84. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.17 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,697.41 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

