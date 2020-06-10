Market News
June 10, 2020 / 1:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P opens higher, Nasdaq hits record as all eyes turn to Fed

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq hitting another record high, as attention shifted to the Federal Reserve’s first projections on the economy post-coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.41 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 27,251.89.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.24 points, or 0.19%, at 3,213.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 58.56 points, or 0.59%, to 10,012.32 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

