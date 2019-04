April 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 broke above its intraday record high on Monday, underscoring the view that the bull market has longer to run, after consumer spending rose in March and inflation data was benign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.92 points, or 0.04%, to 26,554.25, the S&P 500 gained 3.15 points, or 0.11%, to 2,943.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.46 points, or 0.19%, to 8,161.85. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)