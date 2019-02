NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as largely upbeat corporate results fueled investor optimism ahead of the highly awaited State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170.66 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,410.03, the S&P 500 gained 12.7 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,737.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 54.55 points, or 0.74 percent, to 7,402.08. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)