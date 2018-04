April 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street eked out a small gain on Wednesday as optimism over a spate of upbeat earnings was offset by jitters over rising bond yields and corporate costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.7 points, or 0.25 percent, to 24,083.83, the S&P 500 gained 4.84 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,639.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.62 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,003.74. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Susan Thomas)