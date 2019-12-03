Market News
December 3, 2019 / 9:04 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks fall as trade hopes wane

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered their third consecutive sell-off on Tuesday after commentary from President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threw cold water over hopes of a possible near-term respite from the market-bruising U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 279.56 points, or 1.01%, to 27,503.48, the S&P 500 lost 20.61 points, or 0.66%, to 3,093.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.34 points, or 0.55%, to 8,520.64. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below