October 25, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks rebound on Microsoft boost

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, giving the Nasdaq its biggest daily percentage gain since March, as Microsoft’s upbeat earnings spurred a rebound in technology names and investors snapped up oversold shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 400.93 points, or 1.63 percent, to 24,984.35, the S&P 500 gained 49.5 points, or 1.86 percent, to 2,705.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 209.94 points, or 2.95 percent, to 7,318.34. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Tom Brown)

