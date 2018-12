Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s forecast of fewer interest-rate increases in 2019 fell short of investors’ hopes of a more dovish monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 351.98 points, or 1.49 percent, to 23,323.66, the S&P 500 lost 35.48 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2,510.68, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.80 points, or 2.08 percent, to 6,643.11. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Leslie Adler)