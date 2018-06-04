US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, consumer stocks lift Wall St

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes rose on Monday, with technology and consumer stocks providing the strongest boost as investors bet on a continuation of strong economic growth while falling oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178.48 points, or 0.72 percent, to 24,813.69, the S&P 500 gained 12.27 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,746.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 52.13 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,606.46. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)