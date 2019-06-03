Market News
June 3, 2019 / 8:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech selloff sends Wall St lower, Nasdaq enters correction

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes declined on Monday and Nasdaq confirmed it was in a correction, dragged down by Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.com on fears the companies are the targets of U.S. government antitrust regulators.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.74 points, or 0.02%, to 24,819.78, the S&P 500 lost 7.74 points, or 0.28%, to 2,744.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.13 points, or 1.61%, to 7,333.02. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York Editing by Alden Bentley and James Dalgleish)

