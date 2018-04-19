FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tobacco and tech drag down Wall St

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes declined on Thursday with tobacco stocks leading a tumble in consumer staples while concerns about smartphone demand hurt the technology sector and rising bond yields and earnings helped financials rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.4 points, or 0.34 percent, to 24,664.67, the S&P 500 lost 15.51 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,693.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.18 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,238.06. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

