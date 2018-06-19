FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 8:05 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Trade fears rattle Wall St, Dow gives up 2018 gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as a sharp escalation in the trade dispute between the United States and China rattled markets and put the Dow Jones Industrial Average back in negative territory for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 287.33 points, or 1.15 percent, to 24,700.14, the S&P 500 lost 11.18 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,762.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.44 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,725.59. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Tom Brown)

