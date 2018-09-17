FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Trade tensions weigh on Wall Street

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led by declines in technology and consumer discretionary stocks, as investors looked to President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.62 points, or 0.35 percent, to 26,062.05, the S&P 500 lost 16.17 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,888.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.25 points, or 1.43 percent, to 7,895.79. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

